Mike Ditka Back in Chicago, Not on Hospice

By    |   Tuesday, 26 November 2024 08:47 PM EST

Famed Bears coach Mike Ditka has returned to Chicago from Florida and is not on hospice care, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times.

"I'm finally home! This city is my home. I love it," Ditka told the Sun-Times.

"I was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Pittsburgh, but Chicago is my home ... and it is my life. It's the people I miss — miss more than anything.

"I can't tell you how happy I am to finally be home ... to be back, although it was mighty cold when we got off the private plane at Midway Airport a few nights ago," he said.

"Most of our furniture has yet to arrive, but we are just so happy to be home," said Diana Ditka, the coach's wife. "Thank goodness we have the TV and back in the warmth of a city we call home."

She added that her 85-year-old husband is not on hospice but acknowledged caretakers are present as he continues to manage health challenges. In 2012, the coach suffered a minor stroke, and he had a mild heart attack in 2018.

Nonetheless, the family appears to be in good spirits — back in the city the NFL Hall of Fame coach led to Chicago's only Super Bowl victory in 1985.

