Mickey Kuhn, Last of 'Gone With the Wind' Cast, Dies at 90

Former child star Mickey Kuhn, known for his role in "Gone With the Wind," died Sunday at 90 in a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife, Barbara, told The Hollywood Reporter.



Until recently, he was in excellent health, she added.

Born on Sept. 21, 1932, in Waukegan, Illinois, Kuhn was 2 when he appeared as an adopted baby in the film "Change of Heart" (1934.) His parents enrolled him in the Mar-Ken School for show-business kids and in 1939, at 6, he was cast as Beau Wilkes, the son of Olivia de Havilland and Leslie Howard's characters, in "Gone With the Wind."

In a 2008 interview for the website Films of the Golden Age, Kuhn said he did not want to go to the audition.

"I was tired and really wasn't up to it, but Mother said we had to go," he said. "There were 60 to 80 kids and adults at the casting office. I started crying and wanted to leave, but mom said to go up and give my name to the lady at the desk. If in 10 minutes I hadn't been called then we would leave.

"I went to the lady and said, 'I'm Mickey Kuhn.' She said, 'Mickey, we've been waiting for you.' And then to the others waiting, 'Thank you, we've cast the part. You may all leave.'"

That same year Kuhn appeared in several other films including "King of the Underworld," starring Humphrey Bogart; "Juarez," featuring Bette Davis and Paul Muni; and "When Tomorrow Comes," starring Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer. Other film credits include "I Want a Divorce" (1940), "Dick Tracy" (1945), "The Strange Love of Martha Ivers" (1946), "Magic Town" (1947), "Red River" and "Broken Arrow" (1950).

In 1951, Kuhn joined the U.S. Navy, where he worked for four years as an aircraft electrician. He later appeared in "The Last Frontier" (1955) and "Away All Boats" (1956). His last onscreen appearance was in three 1957 episodes of CBS' "Alfred Hitchcock Presents."

Kuhn went on to work in airport management for American Airlines and at terminals in Washington and Boston. He retired in 1995.

He is survived by his wife, son Mick, daughter Patricia, and granddaughter Samantha.