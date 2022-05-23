Mick Jagger Dismisses Comparisons to 'Superficial' Harry Styles

Mick Jagger is strongly denying that there are any comparisons between himself and pop singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who has been open about the fact that the 78-year-old rockstar has inspired him.

Fans have pointed out several similarities between the two but in an interview with The Sunday Times, Jagger quickly dismissed them, saying that while he could appreciate Styles' artistry, the comparisons were far off.

"I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye makeup than him," Jagger told the publication. "Come on, I was much more androgynous ... he doesn't have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can't help that."

In a 2015 interview, Jagger complimented Styles, saying that he was a "decent" person.

"He's got it going on," he said, according to E! News. "I know him, he comes to see me in lots of shows. And yeah, I can see the influence. But I don't say anything to him, I just tell him he looks nice. I like him. He's very decent."

Elsewhere in his interview with the Times, Jagger reflected on missing late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died last August at the age of 80.

"I don't really expect him to be there anymore if I turn 'round during a show," he said. "But I do think about him. Not only during rehearsals or on stage, but in other ways, too. I would have phoned him up and talked about last night's Arsenal game because he supported Tottenham and I'm Arsenal. I miss him as a player and as a friend."

"In the show, when we come to the front and bow at the end, there's no Charlie," Jagger continued. "He'd always be the last one down. I'd go: 'Come on, what have you got to do?' He'd be fiddling with his sticks because he always had to have them in a row before he'd get off the seat."