Actor Rapaport Rips Mamdani, Enters 2029 NYC Mayor Race

Actor and podcaster Michael Rapaport announced plans to run for mayor of New York City in 2029, positioning himself as a future challenger to newly sworn-in democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Rapaport, 55, revealed his plan at the end of an episode of his "I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast," marking the first time he has publicly attached his political ambitions to a specific election year.

The announcement followed months of public criticism of Mamdani and his policy positions.

"Let me tell you something, guys, girls, women, children of all ages. 2025 was crazy, and I don't see it getting any f—ing calmer or cooler in 2026, the way things started. That's why I'm running for mayor," Rapaport said during the episode.

Rapaport followed up on Instagram with what he called a "special announcement," emphasizing his New York roots and criticism of Mamdani.

"I, Michael Rapaport, am running for Mayor of New York City — 2029," he wrote. "Born. Raised. NYC. Nothing's free. No bulls—t. No fake grins. I'll own my mistakes, apologize when I screw up, and fight to make this city safe, affordable, and thriving. You got Zoron the Moron now…Mayor Rapaport is coming. How do you like apples?"

Rapaport has spent more than three decades working as an actor, appearing in numerous films and television series.

He is widely recognized for his role as Gary, a police officer who dated Phoebe Buffay, during the fifth season of "Friends." In recent years, he has maintained a public platform through his podcast and social media, frequently commenting on politics and culture.

Mamdani won after running a campaign that drew strong support from progressive voters and benefited from anti-Trump sentiment in the city.

Mamdani campaigned on a rent freeze, free buses, and city-run grocery stores, defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the primary before winning in November.

Rapaport emerged as a prominent critic during Mamdani's campaign and has continued his opposition since the mayor took office.

He has repeatedly criticized Mamdani over his stance on Israel's military actions in Gaza, his initial reluctance to call for Hamas to disarm, and what Rapaport has portrayed as doubts about Mamdani's background.

After Mamdani emerged as the frontrunner, his campaign was met with a wave of Islamophobic rhetoric that continued into the start of his administration.

On his podcast earlier this week, Rapaport intensified his criticism of the new mayor.

"We have a s—t stain at the helm right now in New York City, and it is a reality. It is a f—ing reality," he said. " I think he's going to supersede our wildest fears and expectations. Zohran the zero, Zohran the Zionophobe, he is going to supersede all our fears and expectations."

Rapaport said during the episode that he does not expect immediate disaster under Mamdani, but still took issue with how the mayor presents himself publicly.