Michael Madsen Arrested Weeks After Son Died From Suspected Suicide

"Reservoir Dogs" actor Michael Madsen has been arrested for trespassing in Malibu, California.

The 64-year-old actor was apprehended Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 9 p.m local time and booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff's station, E! News reported.

"Police responded to a call for service. The charge was trespassing," the L.A. sheriff's station told the outlet in a statement. "It was a citizen's arrest, and he has already been released."

Michael's bail was set at $500 dollars and he was released the following morning.

The arrest comes weeks after Michael's son, Hudson, died at age 26 in a suspected suicide. He was a member of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Hawaii after completing his first tour at the time of his death.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson," a representative for Michael said on behalf of the family in a statement to Today at the time. "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health problems, these organizations are here to provide support: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 1-800-273-TALK; Crisis Text Line, www.crisistextline.org, Text HOME to 741741.