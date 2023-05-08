Michael J. Fox: Don't Remember Dating Bangles Singer

Actor Michael J. Fox said he doesn't remember dating The Bangles singer Susanna Hoffs.

Fox, 61, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, established his career in Hollywood in the mid-1980s with a string of television and movie hits, including "Family Ties" and "Back to the Future."

Looking back at that time during an interview with The Times, Fox said it all seemed so "crazy."

"Look at all the girls I dated. Some of them I can't even remember," he said with a laugh. "I dated Susanna Hoffs from The Bangles and I can't even remember it. But that's just an example. Stuff like that happened all the time."

Fox and Hoffs were linked in 1986. Hoffs married filmmaker Jay Roach in 1993.

During the interview, Fox also opened up about his Parkinson's battle, which he said was getting harder to live with.

"I don't want to get the violins out. I've broken my hand, my elbow, my humerus, my other humerus, my shoulder, my face, and some other s***, too," he said.

"And all that stuff is amplified by the electricity of the tremors. So, yes, it hurts a lot. But what you learn is that nobody gives a s***. It's just life. It doesn't matter. You suck it up and you move on. And there might be a story to tell in it. But only that. There's no chit that you can present to a window for a refund."

Fox told CBS last month that he doesn't expect to live to be 80 as his condition worsens.

"It's banging on the door," he said. "All these subtle ways that get you ... You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's. So I've been thinking about the mortality of it ... I'm not going to be 80."