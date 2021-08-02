Michael Che Scrubs Social Media Account Amid Backlash Over Simone Biles Joke

"Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che has cleared all his posts on Instagram after facing widespread criticism for jokes he posted about Simone Biles.

The comedian scrubbed his account on Thursday and on Friday took aim at the media in an Instagram Story that included comments that read, "im f***ing ruined," "im a goddamn martyr" and "theres still a yahoo?! how long was i asleep?!" according to Variety.

The comments come days after Che made headlines for sharing ideas for his upcoming stand-up show at a Manhattan comedy club, which included ripping Biles and making mention of Larry Nassar, the former doctor of the U.S. women's national gymnastics team who was convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of young women, including Biles.

"Larry Nasser [sic] understands Simone Biles better than anyone," the joke read, according to a screenshot shared on Twitter. "He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career because of mounting pressure."

Responding to an Instagram user who wrote to Che, "Who said black don’t crack?," he replied, "now thats a good joke. economical. referential. balanced. good job. 8/10."

Also in the screenshots of Che's jokes, which were shared on Twitter, was his response to the uproar.

"maaannnn i got hacked today," he wrote. "cant believe they got me. yall kno i only do jokes about whites and cops. s'all good now, i changed my password and everything..."

Backlash soon ensued, with many calling for HBO and "SNL" to end their contracts with Che.

"Imagine having a platform like Michael Che and sharing rape jokes…. honestly what a sick person and it’s disgusting for @nbcsnl to do nothing about it," a Twitter user wrote.

"Larry Nassar sexually assaulted over 300 gymnasts including Simone Biles. Jokes about this immense violence are never okay. @hbomax @nbcsnl why is Michael Che still on your roster?" another stated.

"Just did a quick search using the phrase "Michael Che lashes out"@nbc @nbcsnl @hbo buckle up! None of this should be news to you, but maybe it's time to actually care. Let's boogie," a third added.

This is not the first time that Che has come under fire for controversial jokes on social media and as co-anchor of "Weekend Update" on "SNL." He has used his Instagram on several occasions in the past to respond to critics and this is just the latest incident to spark outrage from fans.

