TV Doctor Michael Mosley Reported Missing on Greek Island

The search for British journalist Michael Mosley continued Friday after he disappeared on the Greek island of Symi.

Mosley, who also established himself as a writer and doctor who introduced the 5:2 diet, was last seen early afternoon local time on Wednesday, according to CNN.

Authorities, including police, fire brigade, coast guard, and volunteers, are using helicopters, drones, and rescue dogs in the land and sea search, the outlet reported, noting that Mosley did not have his phone with him. Police are also investigating reports of Mosley speaking with locals during a walk.

Mosley's wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, sounded the alarm when he did not return to their accommodation on Wednesday afternoon, the Independent noted.

According to reports, Mosley told his wife and friends he wasn’t feeling well before going missing.

"He stated this to his wife and the other couple that he wasn’t feeling well and wanted to return to where they were staying," Greek journalist Ioanna Niaoti said Friday, according to the Independent.

The search is concentrated in the Pedi area of the island following a sighting reported by a woman on Wednesday.

"So far, we don’t have evidence of what may have happened, whether it is an accident … or something else," a senior police official, who declined to be named, said.

The doctor gained fame through U.K. documentary TV like Channel 4’s “Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?” and BBC’s "Trust Me, I’m A Doctor." He has also featured on British factual entertainment shows such as BBC’s "The One Show" and ITV’s "This Morning," and has written columns for the Daily Mail.

His work as executive producer of the BBC mini-series "The Human Face," which explored the science behind facial beauty, expression, and fame, earned him a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2002. In 2014, in an effort to deepen his understanding of parasites, he intentionally infected himself with them for the BBC's "Infested! Living with Parasites."