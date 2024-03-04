Miami Beach 'Breaking Up' With Spring Breakers

Thousands of college students and partygoers are preparing to flock to Florida in March and April for the annual spring break, but this year they'll have to deal with strict rules and measures.

In an attempt to discourage troublemakers, an advertisement was released from the city of Miami Beach suggesting that the city is parting ways with students.

"We're breaking up with spring break," the Miami Beach website states. "Expect curfews, security searches and bag checks at beach access points, early beach entrance closures, DUI checkpoints, bumper-to-bumper traffic, road closures and arrests for drug possession and violence."

As USA Today noted, in 2021 Miami Beach experienced more than 1,000 arrests among spring breakers, prompting the implementation of an emergency curfew.

In 2022, two shootings injured five individuals, resulting in another curfew being enforced. Last year, the Miami Beach Police Department reported making 488 arrests, seizing 105 firearms, and issuing 7,190 traffic citations between Feb. 27 and March 27.

With this in mind, in an attempt to enhance security, the city will implement additional measures every Thursday through Sunday in March. These measures include restricting beach access and enforcing early closures for liquor stores.

"Enough is enough, and that's why we're so united," Mayor Steven Meiner said at a recent press conference, according to the Miami Herald.

As the outlet noted, Meiner, a former commissioner who presented himself as the "law-and-order" mayoral candidate, will encounter his most significant challenge yet. His predecessor, Dan Gelber, made efforts for years to quell spring break disturbances, which persisted.

During the recent press conference, Meiner said he was confident in the city's plan and optimistic about a peaceful spring break, aiming for "a March without violence."

Commissioner Alex Fernandez added that officials have made "bold moves" to enact the "harshest regulations ever imposed for Miami Beach during spring break."