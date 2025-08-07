WATCH TV LIVE

Metallica to Perform Intimate Concert to Launch SiriusXM Channel

Thursday, 07 August 2025 11:19 AM EDT

Metallica is set to perform an intimate concert to celebrate the launch of the band's new music channel.

The event is set to take place Aug. 28 at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, Long Island. According to 105.7 the Point, the venue has a 250-person capacity, which is a far cry from the massive stadium concerts the band is accustomed to performing at. 

The channel, "Maximum Metallica," will officially launch the following day on SiriusXM, with a recording of the show premiering Sept. 1, Variety reported.

The channel will offer round-the-clock programming featuring the band's full music catalog, including major hits, deep cuts, and live concert recordings. It also includes behind-the-scenes stories, rare and unreleased tracks, and exclusive interviews with band members. Some content is curated by the members of Metallica themselves. 

Drummer Lars Ulrich announced the news Wednesday on SiriusXM's "Howard Stern Show." He also addressed the rumors that Metallica has an upcoming residency at the Las Vegas venue Sphere.

"I was there seeing U2 the first night, when they took that stage, I wanted to see it for myself before I saw it on YouTube or read about it. I was there, like everybody else that was there that night, I was completely blown away, and felt that was the beginning of another chapter in live performances," he said, according to the Brooklyn Vegan. 

"I'm not going to [expletive] you, I would [expletive] love to do it, let there be no question about it. It's not signed, sealed and delivered, but speaking to me and asking my opinion I would [expletive] love to do it."

Metallica's 2025 tour will conclude with stops in Australia and New Zealand in November, then continue with shows in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Billboard reported. The M72 World Tour is set to finish in July 2026 after performances across Europe and the U.K.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 07 August 2025 11:19 AM
