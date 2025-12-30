WATCH TV LIVE

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Separate After 9 Years

Tuesday, 30 December 2025 06:03 PM EST

Oscar winner ⁠Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have separated after nine years together, a representative from Gibson's legal team told Reuters on Tuesday.

The representative confirmed a joint ‍statement provided exclusively to People magazine on ‍Tuesday that the couple had split about a year ago, but chose ⁠not to share the news publicly until now.

The couple, who began dating in ​2014, added they planned to continue co-parenting their 8-year-old son, Lars.

"Although it's sad to end this chapter ‍in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful ⁠son and will continue to be the best parents possible," the couple wrote in the statement.

The "Mad Max" actor, 69, and Ross, 35, a ⁠film director and former ​equestrian vaulter, were ⁠never married.

Gibson has seven children with Robyn Moore, his ‍wife from 1980 to 2011.

The "Lethal Weapon" actor also has a ‌16-year-old daughter with Oksana Grigorieva.

Gibson is renowned in Hollywood as an actor, director, and producer who ⁠has ​steered the action ‍drama genre with popular titles including "The Patriot," "Blood Father," and "Braveheart," which in 1996 won ‍the best picture Oscar and best director for Gibson.

