Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Separate After 9 Years

Oscar winner Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have separated after nine years together, a representative from Gibson's legal team told Reuters on Tuesday.
The representative confirmed a joint statement provided exclusively to People magazine on Tuesday that the couple had split about a year ago, but chose not to share the news publicly until now.
The couple, who began dating in 2014, added they planned to continue co-parenting their 8-year-old son, Lars.
"Although it's sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible," the couple wrote in the statement.
The "Mad Max" actor, 69, and Ross, 35, a film director and former equestrian vaulter, were never married.
Gibson has seven children with Robyn Moore, his wife from 1980 to 2011.
The "Lethal Weapon" actor also has a 16-year-old daughter with Oksana Grigorieva.
Gibson is renowned in Hollywood as an actor, director, and producer who has steered the action drama genre with popular titles including "The Patriot," "Blood Father," and "Braveheart," which in 1996 won the best picture Oscar and best director for Gibson.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.