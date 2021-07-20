Megan Thee Stallion 1st Rapper Featured on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Megan Thee Stallion has become the first rapper to feature on the cover of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The music sensation, who joins 2021 cover stars Naomi Osaka and actress Leyna Bloom, celebrated the achievement Monday on Instagram.

"Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit," she wrote. "I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!"

Megan also posted photos and video from the shoot, showing her on a Miami beach, posing in bikinis and swimsuits from her Fashion Nova line.

Commenting on the feature, and selecting Megan for the cover, SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day told Billboard that Megan was not just a rapper, but "the whole package.

"She's so passionate, she's so professional, she's so driven, and she's so kind and wonderful and empowering and uplifting," Day said.

"She is so symbolic of everything I hope other women can tap into for themselves. I don't think the world has given her the respect that she deserves for all of the progress she has helped make, and has helped liberate women with, and that's very synonymous with how I feel like this brand is also of service to people."

Day added that Megan was the perfect fit for the publication.

"Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t stay in one lane. In fact, she encourages everyone to be in multiple, and this is what we love about her," Day said, according to MusicNews.

"She captured the world’s attention with her music and style, but what caught our attention was her unfiltered approach to the way she makes you think. She uses her platform to push boundaries, dissect societal norms and encourage humans to think about the backward way our society continues to operate."

Megan will join pop and R&B singer Tinashe and Latin pop star Anitta, who also featured in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, on stage at the launch of the issue on July 23 and 24 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, according to Billboard. What makes this event different from the rest is that it will be the first time there has been an all-female lineup with every performer having featured in the magazine.

This, Day said, is a "big, monumental moment."

