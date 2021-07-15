Megan Fox Defends Herself Against Criticism Over Donald Trump 'Legend' Remark

Megan Fox has clapped back at critics who slammed her for comments she made about former president Donald Trump.

The actress came under fire last week following an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live during which she spoke about attending the UFC match between Connor McGregor and Dustin Poirer, where Trump was present. When he walked into the venue, the response was mostly positive, she revealed.

"He was a legend, that arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in," Fox said.

"I don't know how I feel about it because if someone is a target then I'm like 'I could be harmed because I'm adjacent to where he is' so I was worried about my own safety, that's what I was caring about," she added.

Backlash surrounding her "legend" comment ensued, but Fox was ready to defend herself on social media.

"I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend.. in that arena (key part of that sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue."

Fox pointed out that, "based on the insane reaction" Trump received when he walked into the arena, most of the people packing out the venue were "clearly Republican."

"Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that," she concluded, adding heart and kiss emojis.

Fox has been making headlines over the past few months following her split from her husband, Brian Austin Green. Shortly after they called it quits, it emerged she was dating rapper and punk rocker Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. The pair met in March while filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in Puerto Rico. In May, Green announced his split from Fox, and in November she officially filed for divorce.

A source later revealed Fox wanted to speed things up because she and Baker were planning for their future.

"Megan has planned to file for divorce for a while," the insider told People. "She and Brian already agreed to a custody plan so Megan hopes the divorce will happen quickly and be uncomplicated."

Green and Fox share sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey, 4.

"They are making plans for the future and want to live together," the source continued. "Megan has been taking things slowly though to make sure her sons are doing O.K."

