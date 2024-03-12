Matthew Perry's Will Names Executors of His Estate, $1M Trust

Over four months have passed since the death of "Friends" actor Matthew Perry and now new information has surfaced about his will.

According to a legal filing obtained by People, the will reveals that most of his possessions will be placed in a trust with a notable Hollywood connection.

Created in 2009, the document states Perry's belongings will be assigned to the "Alvy Singer Living Trust," seemingly named after Woody Allen's character in "Annie Hall."

Perry's will designates his father, John Perry, and mother, Suzanne Morrison, as trust beneficiaries, along with his half-sister Caitlin Morrison and ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn.

He also stipulated in the will that any potential children he might have would not inherit his estate. Perry never had any children.

The legal filing reveals that Perry possessed over $1 million in personal property at the time of his death, supplementing the assets already placed in the living trust by his executors, Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan.

Ruzan, more well-known known as Mike Myers' ex-wife, served as the executive producer of the game show "Celebrity Liar," in which Perry made an appearance in 2010.

Perry died Oct. 28, 2023, at his home in Los Angeles. A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to People that they received a call regarding a "medical emergency" at 4:07 p.m. on that day.

An autopsy report obtained by the outlet in December revealed that the actor's death was caused by acute effects of ketamine.

Drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects were also listed as contributing factors in his death, which was ruled accidental, People revealed, noting that, according to the autopsy, Perry was "reportedly clean for 19 months."

He was on ketamine infusion therapy, with his latest treatment taking place just "one and a half weeks before" his death. The coroner noted that "the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."