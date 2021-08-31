Former Child Star Matthew Mindler Died by Suicide, Officials Say

Former child star Matthew Mindler's cause of death has been revealed.

The actor's body was discovered over the weekend after being reported missing days earlier. Now the Lancaster County Coroner's Office has ruled the 19-year-old died by suicide, according to TMZ, although this is pending toxicology results.

Mindler, who was a first-year student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was last seen alive Tuesday evening at his residence hall and was reported missing Wednesday after failing to return to his room and attend classes, according to a previous statement released by the school. University police filed a missing adult report Thursday with the National Crime Information Center and also notified local police departments.

Over 40 search and rescue team members looked for Mindler before finally discovering his body Saturday in a wooded area near campus, university spokesperson Janet Kacskos told USA Today.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," University president Daniel A. Wubah wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time."

Mindler has appeared in several films and TV series including "As the World Turns," "Bereavement," "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" and "Chad: An American Boy." His most well-known role was in the 2011 comedy, "Our Idiot Brother," which featured Paul Rudd.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.

