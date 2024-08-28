Matt Lauer's Daughter, Romy, Allegedly Flees Scene of Crash

Romy Lauer, the 20-year-old daughter of former NBC anchor Matt Lauer and ex-wife Annette Roque, found herself in legal trouble after allegedly crashing her Jeep Wrangler into a fence and a sign in the Hamptons on July 5.

Page Six reported that the college student allegedly fled the scene but left a critical piece of evidence behind: her license plate.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in Southampton. A concerned neighbor, awakened by the loud noise, alerted authorities, fearing that someone might be injured.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found the fence and sign damaged, but no vehicle. However, a crucial piece of evidence was left behind: a license plate. The police quickly identified the vehicle as belonging to Romy Lauer.

The police issued a summons to Romy Lauer for leaving the scene of an accident. Sources close to the family revealed that prominent attorney Edward Burke Jr., known for representing high-profile clients such as Justin Timberlake and Lizzie Grubman, is now handling the case for Romy Lauer. Burke has also represented Matt Lauer in the past.

Romy Lauer has largely stayed out of the spotlight, with her last notable public appearance being in 2019, when her father appeared in her social media videos, marking his first return to the public eye since his dismissal from NBC's "Today" show over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

The Lauer family has faced its share of public scrutiny, with Matt Lauer and Annette Roque finalizing their divorce in 2019.