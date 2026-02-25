Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Dies by Suicide at 42

Katherine Hartley Short, the daughter of actor and comedian Martin Short, has died at 42, her family has revealed.

The Los Angeles coroner confirmed to People magazine that Katherine Short, a licensed clinical social worker, died by suicide.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," her family wrote in a statement. "The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Emergency responders were dispatched to a Hollywood Hills residence Monday at 6:41 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Further details were not released.

Katherine Short built her career in the mental health field. She operated a private practice as a licensed clinical social worker and also worked part time with Amae Health, where her responsibilities included community outreach, leading family support groups, providing peer support, and conducting psychotherapy.

According to SheThePeople, she also contributed to the nonprofit Bring Change to Mind, which focuses on reducing stigma surrounding mental illness, and was involved in additional outreach efforts connected to Amae Health.

Her academic background included a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender and sexuality studies from New York University, which she earned in 2006. She later completed a master's degree in social work at the University of Southern California in 2010.

Katherine Short was adopted by Martin Short and his wife, Nancy Dolman, during their 30-year marriage.

Martin Short and Dolman first met in 1972 while appearing in a production of "Godspell," The Guardian reported.

They married in 1980 and expanded their family through adoption, raising Katherine Short alongside her younger brothers, Henry Hayter Short and Oliver Patrick Short.

Dolman died of ovarian cancer in 2010 at the age of 58.

In a 2012 interview with The Guardian, Martin Short described the period after her death as "tough."

"This is the thing of life that we live in denial about, that it will ever happen to us or our loved ones, and when it does you gain a little and you suffer a little," he said. "There's no big surprise."

Although she maintained a private life, Katherine Short occasionally attended public events with her father, including "The Producers" afterparty in 2003 and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2011.

The Short family has requested privacy following her death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.