Mariska Hargitay Confronts Singing Man to Stop Interrupting 'Law & Order' Filming

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay has gone viral after video footage emerged of her confronting a singer who was disrupting filming for the hit NBC crime series.

The bystander had deliberately been interfering with the shoot by singing loudly while cameras were rolling and refused to desist when asked by the crew, a Twitter user who posted the video noted, according to Variety. It was at that point Hargitay laid down the "law."

"Your singing was beautiful, but we're just trying to get the shot," the actress, who plays Captain Olivia Benson in the show, says to the man standing off-camera. "Is it OK if you don't sing when we say, 'Action'?"

In the video clip, the man then offers to stop singing in exchange for an indecipherable favor from Hargitay.

"We'll make a deal," Hargitay responded. "I'm happy to do that for you — it's just that we're shooting, so it doesn't work for the scene. Is that OK? I'll get to you, though."

Hargitay's approach seemed to work as, according to the Twitter user, the man left "after the interaction." He did however return later.

"Law & Order: SVU" showrunner Warren Leight also shared the video on social media.

"What other #1 on the call sheet could do this? We all [love] Mariska," he wrote in a tweet.

"Law & Order: SVU" first debuted in 1999 and is currently in its 23rd season. Since then, Hargitay has received eight Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations — winning one of each — for her role in the series, according to Daily Mail.