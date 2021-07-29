Marilyn Manson Moves to Dismiss Esme Bianco's Sex Assault Case

Marilyn Manson has filed to dismiss a lawsuit by "Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco, who has accused the singer of sexual assault and battery.

Bianco came forth with the allegations, which stem from 2011, earlier this year. She sued the singer, stating that he had repeatedly coerced her into sexual acts by using drugs, force, and threats, but Manson has now filed to dismiss the case, denying "each and every" allegation, according to BBC.

Dozens of women have spoken out against Manson, claiming he had sexually or physically abused them. Four of those women, including Bianco, Manson's former personal assistant Ashley Walters, model Ashley Morgan Smithline, and a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous, have sued the singer. Manson's lawyers have argued that there is "not a shred of evidence" to support their claims.

"These individuals, including [the] plaintiff, spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning their stories to turn what were consensual friendships and relationships with Warner from more than a decade ago, into twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality," they said, according to BBC. They further stated that the women were "desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of Warner's 'shock rock' stage persona, Marilyn Manson, with fabricated accounts of abuse."

Furthermore, Manson's lawyers accuse the women of "cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement."

Also in the filing, Manson's lawyers argue that Bianco filed her case too late to be considered under California law. Her accusations "are time-barred by more than seven years and Plaintiff cannot establish an applicable exception to the statute of limitations", they said, calling for its dismissal.

Smithline was the most recent to file a lawsuit against Manson, claiming sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, unlawful imprisonment, and other allegations. Speaking with People, Smithline said she chose to take legal action in an effort to seek justice.

"It has been important for me to come forward the way I have because I live in constant fear even to this day," she said. "I am seeking justice because I want to move forward and heal from the terrible abuse I faced. I want Brian Warner to be held accountable once and for all."

Related Stories: