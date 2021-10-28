×
Mariah Carey Sells Mom's Home After Putting Her in Assisted Living

mariah carey stands on red carpet
Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph, on Jan. 13, 2020, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 28 October 2021 09:58 AM

Mariah Carey has sold her mother's abandoned house after putting her in an assisted living facility. 

The upstate New York house that the singer bought for her mother, Patricia Carey, 84, in 1994 for $419,000 has stood empty for a year— since Mariah moved Patricia to West Palm Beach, Florida — but now it has emerged that the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home officially sold earlier this month for $757,444, according to the New York Post. This is over $250,000 more than the initial asking price that was listed in June. 

Patricia meanwhile was moved in January to a "nice five-star assisted living residence, where nurses wait on her hand and foot," a source told The Sun, but she is "a million miles from anyone." Family members wanting to visit would have to take a 17-hour drive to see her and close friends are concerned about her well-being. 

"We all find it very strange that, with all the money Mariah has, why she wouldn’t move a nurse into the house?” the source continued. 

Things between Mariah and her mother have been strained since a 2001 incident during which Patricia called 911 after Carey reportedly had an emotional breakdown.

"The whole cop thing was just Pat’s jealous, mean-spirited nature. Mariah was at no time a danger to herself or anyone else," the insider explained. "Patricia wanted the world to know her vulnerable daughter was breaking down; she enjoyed Mariah being brought down a peg or three. I would have never forgiven her; it was a nasty, vindictive thing to do."

Patricia's new assisted living residence costs $5,400 a month in rent, which includes breakfast and dinner, all activities, and fitness classes. There is also an indoor and outdoor pool, transportation is provided, and housekeeping is done weekly.

