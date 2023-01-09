Mel Gibson Removed as Co-grand Marshal of Mardi Gras Parade

Louisiana’s Krewe of Endymion rescinded its offer to have Mel Gibson be the co-grand marshal of its 2023 Mardi Gras parade.

Endymion President Dan Kelly announced Sunday that the organization's invitation to Gibson, whose past well-publicized antisemitic remarks and other scandals have plagued his career, had sparked threats that were of "great concern."

"The Krewe of Endymion has received significant feedback about our grand marshal announcement yesterday evening," Kelly wrote, according to NOLA.com. "Some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern."

Kelly added that it was "in the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests, and everyone that welcomes us on the streets" that Gibson not ride as a co-grand marshal for Endymion, which is one of the largest, most well-known parades to roll through New Orleans during Mardi Gras weekend.

The controversy began Saturday when Endymion announced on social media that Gibson would lead the Feb. 18 parade alongside Tulane University head football coach Willie Fritz.

By Sunday, however, the post announcing Gibson's participation had been deleted and hours later the statement was released explaining the withdrawal of Gibson's invitation.

The decision did little to appease various Jewish organizations which questioned why Gibson had been invited in the first place. In a joint statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, the Greater New Orleans Rabbinic Council and the Anti-Defamation League slammed the move as "completely insulting and shortsighted."

"There is still a great deal of pain associated with his name and deep wounds in the Jewish community," said Lindsay Baach Friedmann, the ADL's regional director.

The news comes days after it emerged that filming for the sequel of Gibson's 2004 mega-hit film, "The Passion of the Christ," will begin soon.

For years, "The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection" has been ruminating in development, but according to entertainment website World of Reel, shooting for the film could commence as early as spring, with Jim Caviezel set to return in the role of Jesus.