Tennessee Man Arrested for Driving Mother's Corpse to Nashville

A man from Tennessee has been arrested after he drove his mother's corpse all the way to Nashville.

Thomas Henshall Jr. told police that he discovered the body of his mother, Danielle Bowen, after she allegedly committed suicide in a wooded area of Chattanooga, police said in a release. He then reportedly wrapped her body in a tarp, put it in the back of his truck, and went to pick up his girlfriend on Saturday morning. They stopped for food, gas, and coffee before driving to a VA medical facility in Chattanooga but upon learning it was closed, went to Nashville's VA medical center instead, police stated. There are several hospitals and law enforcement agencies along the route, the release further noted.

Metro police later confirmed that the body was Bowen, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. When interviewed by an MNPD detective, Henshall claimed his mother shot herself while she was next to him however, he told his girlfriend that he discovered her body in the woods. When Henshall was asked how his mother obtained a gun, he invoked his Miranda rights and ended the interview.

Metro police homicide detectives are investigating the situation in coordination with authorities in Chattanooga. Henshall meanwhile has been charged with failure to report the discovery of a dead body and evidence tampering due to touching and concealing the body. He was jailed in Nashville in lieu of $80,000 bond.

