Madonna's Son David Banda 'Scavenging' for Food After Moving Out

By    |   Monday, 22 July 2024 10:49 AM EDT

Madonna's 18-year-old son David Banda has been living in the Bronx and "scavenging" for food while teaching guitar lessons to pay the bills, according to reports.

According to the New York Post, Banda opened up about his living situation during a recent session on Instagram Live.

"I love it. I'm not on my own, I've got my girlfriend. But I love it," the musician, who is dating 21-year-old model Maria Atuesta, said.

"It's lovely to experience it being 9 o'clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don't have enough money to get food and scavenging. It's fun to be young."

Banda's lifestyle is in stark contrast to his mother's, who reportedly holds a net worth of $850 million and owns an expansive collection of bicoastal properties.

Banda, who offers guitar lessons at $200 each that can be scheduled via his Instagram account, has also worked as a model.

Last year, Madonna offered a glimpse into her family life and how instrumental her loved ones were in her recovery after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection that resulted in an "induced coma."

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," Madonna captioned a series of photos with two of her six children in July 2023.

Madonna shares one daughter, Lourdes Leon, with Carlos Leon, and a son, Rocco Ritchie, with director Guy Ritchie. She is also mom to four adopted children — Banda, Chifundo "Mercy" James, and twins Stella and Estere, according to CNN.

"As a Mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving," Madonna continued. "But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

Madonna also expressed her gratitude to her friend and longtime manager, Guy Oseary, for gifting her a Polaroid of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it, which she said was taken by Andy Warhol.

"I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone," Madonna wrote.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


