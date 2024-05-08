Rapper Macklemore Calls Out Biden in Pro-Palestinian Song

Macklemore has called out Joe Biden, saying he will not be voting for the president.

The Grammy-winning rapper made his political views clear in a new song released Monday in which he applauded college students protesting Israel's war in Gaza.

The song was released Monday and its title, "Hind's Hall," is a nod to the temporary name given to a building by anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University. Through the song, Macklemore condemns the U.S. government for its continued aid to Israel while praising the protesting students, CNN reported.

"The problem isn't the protests, it's what they're protesting," he raps. "It goes against what our country is funding."

The song also takes aim at the police deployed by universities to break up the protests on college campuses. Some schools deemed the encampments illegal and had tried negotiating with student protesters before resorting to police intervention.

Also in his song, Macklemore slams the music industry as being "complicit in [its] platform of silence." Proceeds generated from the song will go to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Macklemore has been vocal about his support for Palestinians. Days after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, he took to social media to mourn the loss of life in both Israel and Gaza.

"My heart deeply hurts for the Israelis that lost loved ones to such an abomination," he wrote at the time, according to CNN. "But killing innocent humans in retaliation as collective punishment is not the answer. That is why I am supporting the people around the world who are calling for a cease-fire.

"I stand for a Free Palestine and an end to the looming genocide of its people."

Criticizing the Israeli government is not antisemitism, according to Macklemore.

"I can whole heartedly [sic] love my Jewish brothers and sisters while simultaneously condemning the Israeli government for their mass killings and Apartheid," he said, according to CNN.