Lucy Liu Recalls Bill Murray's 'Unacceptable' Behavior on 'Charlie's Angels' Set

Lucy Liu is sharing details of a heated argument she got into with Bill Murray while preparing for the 2000 film "Charlie's Angels."

During an appearance on the "Asian Enough" podcast, the actress recalled how at one point on the set tensions reached boiling point and Murray began to "hurl insults" at her.

The dispute followed a rehearsal performance that Murray could not attend due to a family gathering, according to Los Angeles Times.

Liu explained that the team had decided to rework a scene, but when Murray returned to work, he began to "hurl insults" while they were doing the revised scene. Liu did not get into specific details about how or why things escalated but said she eventually realized he was speaking directly at her.

"Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," she said. "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have."

Liu recounted how years later some crew members that she did not know at the time of filming, approached her and said they were grateful for what she had done.

"I have nothing against Bill Murray at all. I’ve seen him since then at an 'SNL' reunion, and he came up to me and was perfectly nice. But I’m not going to sit there and be attacked," she added.

Murray spoke of the incident to The Times of London in 2009.

"Look, I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me," he said, according to Deadline. "When our relationship is professional, and you’re not getting that done, forget it."

