Lorli Von Trapp Campbell From the 'Sound of Music' Family Dies at 90

Eleonore "Lorli" von Trapp Campbell, whose Austrian family was made famous through "The Sound of Music," has died at 90.

A funeral home in Northfield, Vermont, where the family laid down their roots after escaping from Nazi-occupied Austria in 1938, confirmed that Campbell had died Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Campbell was the second daughter of Georg and Maria von Trapp and a younger half-sibling to the older von Trapp children who were depicted on stage and in film. After escaping from Austria, the family performed concert tours throughout Europe and America before settling down in Vermont in the early 1940s. They later opened a ski lodge in Stowe.

In 1949, Maria von Trapp, who died in 1987, wrote a book, which inspired "The Sound of Music" play and movie. The book told the story of an Austrian woman who married a widower with seven children and taught them to play music.

When she moved with her family to Vermont, Campbell brought with her traditions from Europe that played a big part in her family life, her daughter, Hope McAndrew, revealed Thursday. And while they knew every song from "The Sound of Music," they also remembered every word from the songs the family sang while touring North America.

"They did amazing Christmas concerts that she would describe to us. And they were really touching," McAndrew said. "She had very fond memories of those Christmas concerts."

Campbell's father shared seven children with his first wife, Agathe Whitehead von Trapp. They were the basis for the singing family in "The Sound of Music." Maria married George after Agathe's death and taught music to his seven children, who are all now deceased.

George and Maria went on to have three more children. Campbell, Rosmarie von Trapp, and Johannes von Trapp, who live in Stowe. They were not depicted in the movie or musical play.