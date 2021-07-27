Lorenzo Lamas Engaged to a Younger Woman

Lorenzo Lamas is engaged to a younger woman but who is the mysterious blonde that he calls his fiance?

The pair have been private about their relationship, only sharing a photo of themselves every now and again on social media, then suddenly announcing their engagement to KTVN.

In a statement to the outlet, the "Grease" actor revealed that he and Kenna Nicole Scott met through his Godmother last year. He proposed to her in Las Vegas and she accepted.

"The last 10 months with Kenna have been the most romantic months of my life and we have fallen deeply in love," Lamas said. "It is a love like no other and we look forward to the day we become husband and wife. Sometimes love waits for the stars to align and two soul paths to intersect. We are ecstatic!"

The couple received more attention on Monday, when Lamas shared a photo of himself with Scott on Catalina Island, prompting media outlets to seek additional details about Scott. As Fox News reported, Scott goes by "Nerdy Blonde" on Twitter, and describes herself as a "model, star wars aficionado, writer, designer, lover of beautiful words, passion & vodka."

Her most recent tweet was a photo with Lamas.

"Waiting for our girl @WhitneyCummings with my ride or die! @lorenzolamas #CelebsMeetingCelebs," she captioned the image.

"Amazing night. In more ways than one!" Lamas replied.

A closer look at Scott's profile reveals a 2015 tweet in which she announces her appearance in Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "Downtown" music video that same year.

Scott also mentions having a husband and children in previous tweets.

Lamas meanwhile has been married five times: first to Victoria Hilbert from 1981-82, then Michele Smith from 1983-85, Kathleen Kinmont from 1989-93, Shauna Sand from 1996-2002, and Shawna Craig from 2011-18. He shares son A.J. and daughter Shayne with Smith, daughters Alexandra Lynne, Victoria and Isabella Lorenza with Kinmont, and daughter Patton Lee with his ex-partner Daphne Ashbrook, Fox News noted.

