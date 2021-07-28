Lizzo Asks Fans for 'Six Feet of Space' Amid COVID Pandemic

Lizzo has asked her fans to keep their distance from her as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to affect more and more Americans.

Taking to her Instagram Live on Tuesday in what Lizzo called a PSA, the singer emphasized that she did not want to contract the virus.

"I don't care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me six feet," she said. "This s**t is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space."

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have increased by 170% in the last two weeks, according to Buzzfeed. Of those cases, 83% have been caused by the delta variant. The statistics were enough for Lizzo to take precautions.

"If y'all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don't do it. Don't do it. Cause I ain't trying to catch this motherf***ing virus that's coming back," she said.

"I don't play that," Lizzo continued. “I'm about to be rude. I'm nice, you know what I'm saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I'm gonna be mean."

Lizzo explained that she was doing her utmost to keep herself, friends, and family safe, adding that her fans should do the same.

"I love y'all, and I want y'all to be the same way. Protect yourselves. Wear your masks," she said. "And until this is cleared up and we know what the fuck this variant is and who it affects — stay safe my friends."

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that Americans who have been fully vaccinated and living in parts of the country with "substantial or high transmission" of COVID-19 should wear masks indoors, according to CBS News. The updated guideline comes as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to sweep across the U.S.

White House COVID-19 task director Jeffrey Zients explained that the uptick in cases was concentrated in regions where there were lower vaccination rates. Around 40% of all new cases were observed in Florida, Texas, and Missouri.

