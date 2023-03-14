×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lindsay lohan | pregnant | instagram | post

Lindsay Lohan Announces Pregnancy in Instagram Post

Tuesday, 14 March 2023 02:26 PM EDT

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The "Mean Girls" star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with "Coming soon..." written on it. The post was captioned: "We are blessed and excited!"

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan's representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas" last year, and stars in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy "Irish Wish."

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.
lindsay lohan, pregnant, instagram, post
106
2023-26-14
Tuesday, 14 March 2023 02:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved