Lindsay Lohan Shares Updates From Dubai Amid Iran Conflict

"Freaky Friday" actor Lindsay Lohan shared a message from Dubai as tensions escalated across the Middle East, indicating she and her family were unharmed.

Lohan, who lives in the United Arab Emirates with her husband Bader Shammas and their son Luai Shammas, shared a brief message on Instagram on Sunday following missile strikes in the region.

Lohan said she was "praying for peace." "Stay safe everyone," she wrote, adding, "God bless us all."

Her comments came as residents and visitors in Dubai reported seeking shelter during Iranian strikes targeting the UAE.

Other public figures based in or visiting Dubai also described taking precautions.

Kate Ferdinand, who moved to Dubai last year with her husband, former footballer Rio Ferdinand, and their young children, said her family sheltered in the basement of their home.

"Thank you for all of your messages and sorry for the silence, i haven't wanted to worry you all I just haven't been able to find the words. We are safe," she said on her Instagram stories.

"The government are doing an amazing job of keeping it that way and despite my nerves I feel we are in very safe hands."

"We are hoping for calmer evening tonight, last night was very scary. Although Cree and Shae loved it as they couldn't believe we all got a sleepover in the basement," said Kate Ferdinand.

Former "Apprentice" contestant Luisa Zissman said her home was shaken by explosions, forcing her and her family into the basement.

"Keeping the kids entertained and indoors," she wrote on Instagram. "We got itchy feet and went to take them to the park and literally as we went to step foot out the door we heard 2 massive bangs that shook the house, we retreated and then heard another 2."

"So now movie time in the basement."

Zissman added that the situation was "so surreal and scary."

"I do have faith that UAE defence will keep us all safe," she wrote.

Iran launched strikes on the United Arab Emirates and neighboring countries on Saturday, describing the action as retaliation for attacks by U.S. and Israeli forces that resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Dubai International Airport was targeted, and a projectile set a five-star hotel in Palm Jumeirah ablaze.

The conflict entered its third day with further Iranian missile attacks directed at Israel and Arab neighbors.

According to CBS News, the U.S. military death toll has risen to four. At least 11 people have been killed in Israel, and the Iranian Red Crescent said 555 people have been killed in Iran.