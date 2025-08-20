'Lilo & Stitch' Star David Hekili Kenui Bell's Autopsy Finds 4 'Pathological Diagnoses'

An autopsy report has shed new light on the death of "Lilo & Stitch" actor David Hekili Kenui Bell.

Released by the Hawaii Police Department and obtained by People Tuesday, the report revealed that Bell, who died on June 12 at 46, had been living with several serious medical conditions.

According to the outlet, the findings listed four "pathological diagnoses" including acute respiratory failure, sepsis, hypertensive and atherosclerotic heart disease, and morbid obesity.

The autopsy, performed at Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua on June 19 and finalized on July 10, also documented additional health complications. The actor was found to have stasis dermatitis — a skin condition linked to poor blood circulation in the legs — as well as edema, a buildup of fluid most often affecting the arms and legs.

The report noted that Bell had "complained of difficulty breathing" shortly before his death. Toxicology results showed no detectable levels of drugs or alcohol in his system. While the report did not establish an official cause or manner of death, it confirmed that medical staff attempted to revive him.

The examination also noted several medical interventions, including defibrillator pads placed on Bell's chest, an airway inserted in his mouth, a blood pressure cuff on his right arm, an IV line in his left arm, and an intraosseous needle in his left leg. The device is used to administer fluids or medication and to collect lab samples.

A spokesperson for the Hawaii Police Department told People that the investigation into Bell's death has since been closed.

The department had earlier confirmed that it opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the actor's death, according to the New York Post.

Bell's sudden death occurred only weeks after his feature film debut in Disney's live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch," which premiered on May 23. On June 17, Disney honored the actor with a tribute shared on Instagram.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of David Hekili Kenui Bell," the studio wrote alongside a picture of Bell from the movie. "Kind, caring, and a friend to all on set; he will forever be a member of the Disney and Lilo & Stitch family."