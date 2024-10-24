Liam Neeson, 72, to Retire From Action Movies

Liam Neeson announced plans to retire from action films by the end of 2025, closing a chapter on his 15-year run in the genre.

The actor, 72, forged his name in the world of action movies in 2008, when "Taken" received unexpected success. Since then, he has appeared in a slew of action films including recent titles like "In the Land of Saints" and "Sinners and Retribution."

Neeson said it's time to move on.

"I'm 72 — it has to stop at some stage," he told People.

In the interview, Neeson pointed out that he prefers not to rely entirely on his long-time stunt collaborator, Mark Vanselow, for fight scenes, as he believes today's audiences are quick to notice when actors aren't performing their own stunts.

"You can't fool audiences. I don't want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me," Neeson said while discussing his retirement.

Pushed to offer a specific timeframe for when he planned to retire, Neeson said, "Maybe the end of next year. I think that's it."

Neeson previously teased his retirement in 2017 during an interview with Sky News, saying that while studios were still sending him offers, the believability of his action movie exploits was waning.

"I'm like, 'Guys, I'm sixty-[expletive]-five.' Audiences are eventually going to go, 'Come on,'" he said at the time.

In 2022, he again touched upon the topic during an interview with "Today."

"I turn 70 this year, so I'm still getting away with it. I think the action movies will draw to a close — they have to. Audiences aren't stupid, you know. They're gonna go, 'Oh, [expletive] this guy, Liam Neeson. He's got to be 71, 72, 73.' I'll stop at some stage."

Neeson told People he still enjoys action films.

"I like doing it. The scripts are good. I'm kind of like a kid in a candy store," he said.