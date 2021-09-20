Liam Gallagher Falls Out of Helicopter, Injures His Face

Liam Gallagher sustained injuries to his face after falling out of a helicopter.

The incident took place following a performance he gave at the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport, England, the Independent reported. Circumstances surrounding the fall are unclear but the outlet noted that it did not take place at the actual event. Gallagher shared a photo Saturday showing the extent of his injuries on social media.

"So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night," he wrote alongside the image in a tweet. "Who said RnR is dead. Keith moon eat your drum skin out. C’mon you know," he added.

Gallagher later joked that he had fallen "100 thousand feet," and that he would be using CCTV footage of his fall in his next music video.

In a follow-up tweet, Gallagher posted the same photo and jokingly wrote, "Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x"

In February this year the 48-year-old rockstar made headlines when he announced that he intended to give up alcohol for several months, until lockdown restrictions in the U.K. were lifted, according to Metro. His plan was to remain sober until June 25, which is reportedly the second-longest period of time he has stayed off alcohol. The singer previously revealed that his longest stint with sobriety was six months, but added that he was "too boring" when he did not drink.

"I do like a drink, I’m not an alcoholic, but I like talking s--t to people, I like the s--t that comes with drinking. But I have been sober for six months before, it’s just boring," he said, according to Metro. "I felt too good, I was opening doors for people and getting old ladies’ bags of shopping and saying, 'I’ll help you across the road,' f--k that. I don’t want to feel that good, who wants to feel too good?"

