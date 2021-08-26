Letitia Wright Injured on Set of 'Black Panther'

Letitia Wright was hospitalized after sustaining injuries while performing a stunt on the set of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," it has emerged.

The actress had been filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on Wednesday when she was injured and had to be rushed to hospital, Entertainment Weekly reported. Marvel Studios confirmed the incident in a statement.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,'" the statement read, according to International Business Times. "She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

Wright was reportedly released from hospital shortly after the statement was issued.

The incident comes days after she was photographed in costume shooting her scenes with co-star Danai Gurira. The images, which show the pair filming at the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, put an end to rumors that the actress had been dropped from the film over her anti-vaxxer controversy in December last year.

Wright received backlash after she shared a video questioning the coronavirus vaccine and vaccines in general in a now-deleted tweet. She then got involved in heated exchanges with fans who called her out for her supposed anti-vaccine stance.

In reply to one person who alleged Wright was an "anti-vaxxer," she replied, "nah just thinking about what’s in it and if my body will react negatively or not," according to Variety.

In response to another Twitter user, Wright said she was not telling people not to get the vaccine and neither was she trying to "make anyone upset."

"I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?" she wrote.

The following day, in another now-deleted tweet, Wright elaborated on why she shared the video.

"My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies," she wrote. "Nothing else."

