Lena Dunham Marries Luis Felber

lena dunham and luis felber stand on red carpet
Lena Dunham and Luis Felber attend the "Zola" special screening at Picturehouse Central on Aug. 01, 2021, in London, England. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 27 September 2021 10:17 AM

Lena Dunham has married her boyfriend Luis Felber.

People confirmed that the couple exchanged vows over the weekend after speculation arose Sunday when Felber alluded to their marriage by posting The Zombies’ song "This Will Be Our Year" on his Instagram Story with heart and alien emojis. The song is of particular significance as earlier this year Dunham referenced it in an emotional Instagram birthday tribute to Felber. 

"When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon," the "Girls" creator wrote. "Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers."

Dunham concluded the post with a line from The Zombie's song, "This Will Be Our Year."

The tribute came weeks after Dunham confirmed her relationship status during an interview with The New York Times.

"It's been a few months. I feel really lucky," she said at the time, adding that her boyfriend was "the greatest person I've ever met."

Dunham previously dated music producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff for five years, calling things off in December 2017, according to Page Six. Months later Dunham opened up about the split. 

"As my relationship had unbraided itself, I would often fantasize about my own space … But that was easy to imagine with a living, breathing body beside me, the constant option to call someone and complain about the chaos of my day or the stain on my skirt or the irritatingly apologetic way in which the woman at the pharmacy had asked for two forms of I.D.," she said, according to Page Six.

Now, security blanket removed, folded and shipped to some distant warehouse, I moved in with my parents and lay across their spare bed texting everyone I knew, 'sup?'"

