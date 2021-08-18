Laura Prepon Says Scientology Is No Longer Part of Her Life

Laura Prepon has revealed that she is no longer part of the Church of Scientology.

Speaking in an interview with People, the "Orange is the New Black" and "That '70s Show" star explained that she had not been a Scientologist for several years and now found solace in meditation instead.

"I'm no longer practicing Scientology," Prepon told the outlet. "I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

Meditation, Prepon said, was something that she and husband Ben Foster, who reportedly had never practiced Scientology, could do together and they both found it beneficial.

"We meditate daily and I'm really liking it," she said, "because it's something that helps me to hear my own voice and it's something we can do together."

Prepon also touched upon her relationship with her mother Marjorie— something that was highlighted in her book, "You & I, as Mothers," as well as a 2020 interview in which she admitted at the time that her mother had taught her how to be bulimic.

"Even if we have great relationships with our mothers, it's complicated," she noted. "I'm still learning from it. My mother has Alzheimer's and I have to come to terms with the fact that this woman who was an incredible force in my life — is fading. It's very hard to watch. I just try to be there and stay present for the good moments we have."

In her book, and during an interview with People last year, Prepon said her troubles began when she was 15 years old, after a modeling agency told her to lose 25 pounds. She wanted to lose the weight and it became a "shared project" with her mother.

"My mom started weighing me every morning and taking my measurements," said Prepon. As the weight began to drop, Prepon felt like she was making her mom "proud." Then, shockingly, Marjorie started encouraging bulimia as a weight-loss method.

"That's when she told me, 'You can have your cake and eat it too,'" Prepon recalled. "I knew exactly what she was talking about."

For several years, Prepon grappled with bulimia. She described it as a "compulsion" that would "completely debilitate me," but eventually she was able to shift her mindset to one of self-acceptance. Watching her mother progress into the advanced stages of Alzheimer's further spurred her on.

"Seeing her lose her sense of self was shattering. It put me in confrontation with our past and began the path to recovery," Prepon said. "Healing meant learning about my own body."

Related Stories: