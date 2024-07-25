Lady Gaga to Perform at Paris Olympics Ceremony

Lady Gaga will headline the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the iconic singer will take to the stage Friday. While various other artists have been floated around, including Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and French artist Aya Nakamura, their participation in the coveted event has not yet been confirmed.

TMZ reported that Gaga will perform a duet of Édith Piaf’s classic "La Vie en Rose" with Dion, although it has not been confirmed. Should the duet go ahead, it would mark Dion's first stage performance since revealing her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Gaga has been in the spotlight in the last few weeks, most recently when she was forced to shut down pregnancy rumors after a photo emerged showing her wearing a form-fitting dress to her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding.

Gaga responded on TikTok, captioning a video, "Not pregnant – just down bad cryin' at the gym," in reference to Taylor Swift's song "Down Bad," which was released on her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

Weeks earlier, Gaga was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. She did not confirm or deny reports that she and Michael Polansky, who has been her partner since 2019, were engaged.

Gaga has also drawn attention ahead of the release of the upcoming "Joker: Folie à Deux," starring her as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. Last year it was confirmed that the film would be a musical.

The upcoming sequel to 2019's "Joker" has been classified as rated R, citing "some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality and brief full nudity," according to the MPA's daily ratings bulletin, Variety reported. This rating mirrors that of the original "Joker," which was also rated R due to "strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images."

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Variety reported in March that the film will largely be a jukebox musical, incorporating around 15 reinterpreted well-known songs.