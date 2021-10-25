Kristen Stewart Admits She Only Made '5 Really Good Films'

Kristen Stewart has starred in dozens of films but only a handful of those are "really good," the actress has admitted.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Stewart explained that she was proud of her appearances in films by director Olivier Assayas, including, "Clouds of Sils Maria" and "Personal Shopper," but many of the others she has starred in were a "total crapshoot," according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

"I've probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!'" Stewart said, adding that although she appreciated the experience of making all the films she has featured in, there were a few that she regretted "saying yes to"— not because they were bad to watch but because "it wasn't fun."

"The worst is when you're in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we're all bracing until the end," Stewart explained to the Times. That being said, she was unwilling to divulge which films made her feel that way.

"I'm not a mean person — I'm not going to call people out in public," she said.

Stewart's remarks come shortly after revealing to Entertainment Weekly that she was being more selective with her movie roles.

"I used to be really intentionally the opposite of precious in terms of choosing projects. For a minute there I was like, 'I'll do f---ing anything!'" she admitted. "And honestly, it was a good place to be for a minute."

Things are now different for the actress, who plays Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic "Spencer."

"I think now I'm going to be a little more careful," she continued. "I think I have a better nose for what's going to be fruitful for me personally, as an experience, if not necessarily what's going to thrive out in the world."