Kevin Spacey Rushed to Hospital With Heart Attack Symptoms

Kevin Spacey is opening up about a recent health scare that resulted in him being rushed to hospital while visiting Uzbekistan for the Tashkent International Film Festival.

The actor recounted the ordeal Tuesday during the festival's closing ceremony.

"As I was looking at the unique patterns of the Gur-e-Amir Mausoleum in Samarkand, my left arm failed. I was taken to a modern medical facility in the historic city," Spacey said, according to his remarks shared on the festival's official website. "There I was quickly treated and fortunately, nothing serious happened."

Spacey didn't elaborate on his ailment, but left arm numbness is a frequently observed symptom of a heart attack, typically resulting from a blockage in the coronary artery, as noted by Cleveland Clinic.

The ordeal forced Spacey to reflect on his own mortality and the importance of compassion.

"Human life is very fragile and short, so everyone should live together and support each other," he said.

Addressing the audience, Spacey also applauded the festival for its initiatives to support emerging talent: "You should be proud of the work that you're doing, and I'm honored to stand here with you today and support you."

Spacey's recent medical episode comes several weeks after he was acquitted by a London jury of multiple sexual assault allegations after a monthlong trial, with the "not guilty" verdict coinciding with his 64th birthday in July, according to USA Today.

The award-winning actor was accused of sexual misconduct by four men in the U.K. Their allegations marred Spacey's career.

He faced nine charges, including various counts of sexual assault and indecency, as well as one charge of nonconsensual penetrative sexual activity, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Initially, there were 13 charges, but on July 19, the judge dropped four of them, which were redundant under an older statute.