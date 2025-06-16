Kevin Costner, 70, Dismisses Retirement: I Don't Even Think About It

Kevin Costner has shrugged off the idea of retiring, saying it is not something he thinks about.

The actor, 70, made the remarks while speaking about his career in an interview with People published June 14.

"I don't even think about retiring, because I'll just move to the next thing that captures my imagination," he told the outlet, adding that his "imagination is what determines what I do, not a boss."

"I think we're all different, and we have different things happening for us," he continued.

"I've felt really lucky in my life. I'd like to think that I worked for all of it, but not everybody can live by the same blueprint," he said.

Commenting on his future and next move, Costner added that he doesn't have a "bucket list" per se.

"I don’t have those things," he said. "I have that list, [but] I don't refer to it that way. But certainly my eyes and my enthusiasms are wide open and very big."

Costner previously touched upon the topic of retirement during an interview with AARP in 2019. Asked if he "ever thinks" about retiring, the actor replied, "I really feel like some of the great surprises I have are in front of me."

"As I play out the second half of my career, I've been doing a lot of writing, and there are projects I still want to do," he said, further stating that his "life is a lot more than movies."

"I just periodically pop up in them. In between, I'm living my other life," he said.

Costner has been a key figure in entertainment since the 1980s. He gained widespread recognition with films like "The Untouchables," "Bull Durham," "Field of Dreams," "JFK," "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," "The Bodyguard," and "A Perfect World." He also directed and starred in "Dances With Wolves" (1990), winning two Academy Awards.

On TV, he earned an Emmy for "Hatfields & McCoys" (2012) and a Golden Globe for "Yellowstone" (2018–2023). Recently, he released two movies in his "Horizon: An American Saga" series, where he also serves as director, producer, and writer.