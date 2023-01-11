Costner Misses Golden Globes Win Due to California Floods

"Yellowstone" actor Kevin Costner missed his Golden Globe win Tuesday night due to floods running through the California coast.

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @Yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton's world to life," Costner tweeted following his win for Best Actor in a TV Drama. "I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew."

In a video shared on Twitter, Costner explains flooding in Santa Barbara prevented him from reaching the ceremony in Los Angeles.

"I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I," Costner says of his wife, Christine Baumgartner, "aren't going to be able to be there. Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara.

"This is the second time in five years that the freeway is flooded out. We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night. We couldn't even get back to the house this morning in time, with the freeways closed. Nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there."

But after the video, presenter Regina Hall, who announced Costner's category, joked the famed actor would have to "shelter in place" in a zip code home to many millionaires, according to Yahoo.

"I always like how they write this," Hall laughed, referring to the type on the teleprompter. "It's like, 'He so much wanted to be...' No, I'm sure he did ... But because of the — it's been raining — the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place — in Santa Barbara."

"Jesus. No, this is a sad story right now," she continued sarcastically. "He's stuck in Santa Barbara. Let's pray, everyone. No, that's awful."

But amid the laughter, Hall ended with, "This is true: Everyone, we do, we pray and we hope that everyone affected by these storms remains safe. I'm gonna accept that award right there, on your behalf, Kevin."

Due to the heavy rains, floods, and landslides in Santa Barbara, state authorities issued directives for the area's 50,000 residents to evacuate.

Ellen DeGeneres, who resides in Montecito near other celebrities who had been affected by flooding, including Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, earlier this week shared a video of waters raging near her home.

DeGeneres explained, while Montecito was under mandatory evacuation, she had been advised to shelter in place because her home resided on higher ground.