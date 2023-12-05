×
Tags: kelsey grammer | trump | interview | pr | bbc radio 4 | today show

Kelsey Grammer's Interview About Trump Cut Short by PR: Report

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 12:11 PM EST

Kelsey Grammer raised eyebrows when he briefly opened up about his political views, namely his support for former President Donald Trump, but then appeared to shut down the topic. 

Now it has emerged that his apparent reluctance to elaborate on his political stance was the doing of PR representatives.

The whole ordeal began during an appearance on Monday's episode of BBC Radio 4’s "Today" show. During the conversation, Grammer referenced actress-comedian Roseanne Barr, who is known for supporting Trump. Host Justin Webb then asked if Grammer still backed the former president.

"I am," Grammer said. "And I’ll let that be the end of it," according to Mediaite.

However, Webb later revealed that Grammer had no issue discussing his support of Trump. Instead, it was the PR representatives from Paramount+, which streams the "Frasier" revival, who allegedly cut the interview short.

This is according to a clip of Webb’s post-interview comments shared by Mediaite.

"I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it," Webb said. "The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length so we… They decided that we’d had plenty of time for our interview. But I should stress that he was absolutely perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election."

Grammer reprised his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in the reboot of the "Frasier" sitcom that premiered in October," according to USA Today

Dr. Crane originally appeared as Diane Chambers' (Shelley Long) preppy and somewhat arrogant boyfriend in the Season 3 premiere of "Cheers" back in September 1984, transforming a small role into a memorable nine-season character.

"We knew from the first five lines that this guy was amazing because he could compete with the stellar 'Cheers' cast," James Burrows, "Frasier" director and "Cheers" co-creator, had previously told USA Today. "Frasier was only written for a short character arc. But after the first show, we said, 'My God, we've got to keep this guy on.' We would have been blind not to see it."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Tuesday, 05 December 2023 12:11 PM
