'80s Star Kelly LeBrock Reveals Why She Left Hollywood

Over two decades have passed since '80s star Kelly LeBrock walked away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and instead carved a life for herself and her three children at a ranch in southern California.

The actress, who appeared in films like "The Woman in Red" and "Hard to Kill," offered little explanation at the time but has now revealed her reasons to Fox News, saying it was linked to her public divorce from Steven Seagal in 1996.

"Hollywood wasn’t a place where I wanted to raise my children," she said while discussing her latest film, Timothy Hines' "Tomorrow’s Today," with the outlet. "My divorce was very much in the press. And I’m just not a Hollywood girl. Never have been. I never really liked the attention. I wanted to have dirt in my nails and be in the outdoors."

LeBrock recalled quitting her career and moving "to the wilderness" where she lived with no television for 25 years.

"I did the best that I could as a single mom. I have three wonderful children. I could always go back to my career. I could never go back to my children," she said. "Some people can do both. But I already had the fame and was done with it. I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me a bit of good. It just caused trauma. Being famous is not for everybody."

Speaking about living on a ranch, LeBrock admitted she felt far more comfortable in the country.

"I grew up in upstate New York on the Lake Champlain region. I’ve always had this inherent need to be on land with big, open spaces," she said. "I ride my horse, I’ve chased grizzlies up on the continental divide, I’ve been up and down the Grand Canyon. I grow my own vegetables. I’ve been out in the wild where I’ve run out of water and drank from puddles. I guess I’m kind of different, but I like it that way."

In a November interview, LeBrock spoke about her experience filming "Tomorrow’s Today," in which she plays a grieving mother and ex-wife of a former gangster, ​saying that she was anxious to accept the role at first but Hines put her at ease.

"I just happen to love Timothy. Timothy Hines is a director with more spirit and heart than I’ve ever met," she said, according to Digital Journal. "When I originally read the script I didn’t want to do it because I sort of developed anxiety but having met Tim he gave me the self-assuredness that I could actually do this and I could play an ex-wife which is something I’m really good at."

Speaking with Fox News, LeBrock added that it was "a good experience" for her to work on the film.