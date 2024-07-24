Keanu Reeves Admits He Thinks About Death All the Time

Keanu Reeves is getting candid about death, which he admits is often on his mind.

"I'm 59, so I'm thinking about death all the time," the actor revealed to BBC News.

But while his confession may seem somber, Reeves views it as something that motivates him to embrace life.

"Hopefully it's not crippling, but hopefully it's sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Reeves discusses his first novel, "The Book of Elsewhere," which was written in collaboration with British science fiction author China Miéville. The book follows an immortal warrior, who wants to be able to die. The book is based on Reeves' successful BRZRKR graphic novel series.

The "Matrix" star has faced a string of personal hardships in life, which fans have pointed out appear to be a theme in his comic book. As BBC noted, Reeves lost several loved ones, including his girlfriend, their stillborn daughter, and his best friend.

However, the similarities between Reeves' personal life and that of the main character, B, end there. B is someone who can "punch through people's chests and rip their arms off, rip their heads off," according to Reeves.

The actor meanwhile is known to be a gentle, kind, and humble person. His generosity made headlines in 2022 after reports emerged that he was "embarrassed" by how much he earns and donates a lot of his wealth to others.

"Keanu's given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will ever know," a family friend told Page Six at the time. "He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood megastars, he never takes any of this for granted."