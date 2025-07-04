WATCH TV LIVE

Pop Star Katy Perry, Actor Orlando Bloom Split 6 Years After Getting Engaged

Friday, 04 July 2025

Popstar Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have split, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

Outlets including People and USA Today cited a statement that said the pair "have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting" and would continue to be seen in public with their daughter. The statement, attributed to representatives for both stars, said their priority would be raising their daughter with "love, stability, and mutual respect."

The statement came a week after reports of the couple's breakup swirled ahead of the wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, which Bloom attended alone. Perry has been on a world tour.

Representatives for Perry and Bloom did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, have been romantically linked since 2016. The pair split in 2017 but rekindled shortly thereafter, getting engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, as Perry revealed during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

In 2020, the pair welcomed a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom. Perry and Bloom got UNICEF to announce the news on its Instagram account. Both are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

Bloom and his former wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011. Daisy is Perry's only child.

Perry, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, was previously married to comedian Russell Brand.

Born and raised in California, the 13-time Grammy Award nominee helped usher in the sound of '00s pop, quickly becoming one of the bestselling artists of all time for her campy, big, belting anthems. She has released seven studio albums, most notably 2010's sugar-sweet "Teenage Dream." The album produced five No. 1s that tied a record set by Michael Jackson's 1987 album "Bad."

Bloom, who is from Canterbury, England, is best known for his roles as the elf Legolas in "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" films as well as Will Turner in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Friday, 04 July 2025 07:32 AM
