Singer Katy Perry and Canada's Justin Trudeau Make Romance Official

Sunday, 07 December 2025 05:04 PM EST

It is not a teenage dream, it's Instagram official: pop star Katy Perry has posted a photograph of herself cuddling with Canada's former prime minister, as secure a confirmation as any that the celebrities are dating.

The 41-year-old "California Gurl" slipped the picture, showing the pair cheek to cheek in front of a colorful autumn backdrop, into a series of images on her Instagram account, which boasts 202 million followers.

Her simple caption for the series posted late Saturday — which also includes video clips of the couple trying sushi — reads simply: "tokyo times on tour and more," and features emojis including flowers and a red heart.

Neither Perry — singer of mega hits like "Hot n Cold," "Roar" and "I Kissed a Girl" — nor Trudeau have made public comments about their relationship.

But Trudeau, 53, was seen at a Perry concert in July, and celebrity news website TMZ further fueled rumors when it aired video of the two hand in hand on a night out in Paris in October to celebrate the singer's birthday.

Trudeau served as prime minister from 2015 to 2025 as leader of the Liberal Party.

On Thursday, Trudeau reposted a photograph of the pair posing with Japan's former premier, Fumio Kishida, and his wife Yuko.

"Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko," Trudeau wrote.

© AFP 2025


TheWire
