Kathie Lee Gifford Has Hip Replacement: Can't Fool Your Body

Kathie Lee Gifford has revealed that she underwent a "total" hip replacement surgery recently.

During an interview with Today, the 70-year-old TV personality shared that she had a procedure last month, after living in "agonizing pain" as doctors scrambled to find a source.

"They had been looking for the problem in my spine. They finally found out what it was, and by that time, I'd been in such agonizing pain," she said.

"My doctor finished the surgery, came in to tell me it went beautifully, and then he said, 'Kathie, how have you been existing all this time? (You had) some of the worst hips I've ever seen.' "

Gifford went on to describe the deterioration of her hip as "terrible."

"You can't fool your body, and it knows how old you are, and it knows where you've been," she added.

Gifford also opened up to People about the procedure, saying that she "did too much" following surgery and was trying to take life more slowly. The recuperation, she said, has been "one of the most painful experiences" of her life.

"I walked, I climbed, I walked, and my doctor said, 'Kathie, no. You have got to realize that this is serious,' " she said. "And I was off my walker in two days. I was off all my medications in three days, and then I did too much. I just did too much because that's who I am."

Reflecting on her life and health, Gifford noted she has learned "that you can only do so much."

"You're just human," she said, noting that doctors had said she needed the hip replacement because she left such an active lifestyle of exercise and travel.

"Would I change that?" she said. "No, I was doing what God put me on this earth to do. Every year of it, I was doing what he called me to do."