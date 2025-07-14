Kanye West Fans Demand Refund After Erratic Gig

Kanye "Ye" West's comeback to live shows hit a rough patch Friday night in Shanghai, China, where technical issues, bad weather, and a late start of more than 40 minutes led thousands of fans demanding refunds.

Due to ongoing challenges in securing concert collaborators unwilling to be associated with his numerous controversies, West has rarely performed live in recent months. He made a return to China last week after a viral listening event held at Wuyuanhe Stadium in Haikou, Hainan Province, in September 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reports suggest that his concert at Shanghai Stadium, organized to promote his forthcoming album "Bully," sold out rapidly, suggesting that the rapper's controversies have not impacted his fanbase in China.

Heavy rain fell on Shanghai Stadium during West's concert, which was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but did not begin until around 8:10 p.m. The audience grew restless during the delay, with many chanting for refunds. West appeared alone on stage, which featured minimal lighting and projections similar to previous performances. The show included large projections of West and edited footage on overhead screens.

Tickets to the show were high by Chinese standards, ranging from 980 yuan (about $135) to 2,680 yuan ($375), according to The Hollywood Reporter, which cited local media reporting that the sound quality throughout the show was inconsistent.

Event promoter, StellarAmberGroup, released a statement saying that the weather impacted the show.

"However, for this long-awaited return after 17 years, Ye's team insisted on prioritizing artistic integrity," the statement read, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

"After emergency adjustments, the show was delayed to ensure the best possible experience and to minimize the disappointment for the audience," the statement added. "We are deeply moved by the understanding and patience shown by many of the attendees and express our heartfelt gratitude.

"We also extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused and appreciate everyone's attention and support."