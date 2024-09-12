Ben & Jerry's Launches Harris-Inspired Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's is launching a Kamala Harris-inspired ice cream flavor in partnership with MoveOn, which also will use an ice cream truck to tour key battleground states and encourage voter registration.

Set to kick off Monday in Philadelphia with Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the "Scoop the Vote" ice cream truck tour will hit 20 key battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada, according to USA Today.

At each stop, fans can win limited-edition pints of "Kamala's Coconut Jubilee," a coconut caramel ice cream topped with red, white, and blue star sprinkles.

"There's a ton of folks that are already tuned into this election, and then there's a vast, vast set of folks that aren't," Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn told USA Today, noting that the tour is an effort to engage voters and urge potential voters to register and cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential election.

Volunteers will work at every stop of the "Scoop the Vote," speaking about the upcoming November election and policies, as well as policies, the economy, and reproductive rights.

"We're not going to win this election through New York Times op-eds. We're not going to win this election through pushing out smart tweets," Epting said. "We're going to win this election by actually talking to the voters that we know that if they turn out to vote, they are way more likely to vote for Harris-Walz than Donald Trump."

With President Joe Biden out of the presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are now locked in a close race. Harris has a slight lead nationally, but the race is tight in several key battleground states.