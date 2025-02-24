Justin Bieber Shuts Down 'Exhausting' Drug Allegations

Justin Bieber has spoken out against "exhausting and pitiful" claims that he is on drugs.

The Grammy winner recently came under scrutiny when photos emerged of him out in New York City appearing exhausted with under-eye circles.

Fueling speculation was the emergence of a video showing Bieber interacting with a fan at the Rhode pop-up in Los Angeles on Thursday. Fans drew comparisons on social media between the pop singer, 30, and Matthew Perry and Liam Payne shortly before their deaths.

However, Bieber's rep shut down the rumors in a statement to TMZ, saying that the reports were "absolutely not true."

Bieber has been having a period that is "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," the rep told the outlet.

The rep added that the speculation was "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

TMZ reported that Bieber appeared the way he did because he had been in the studio recording all night and was photographed as he stepped out for a break. Further, he'd spent part of the evening caring for his 6-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, who was having trouble falling asleep.

Amid the rumors, which included reports that the singer and wife Hailey Bieber were experiencing difficulties in their marriage, Bieber took to social media to call out his critics, saying it was "time to grow up."

"Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder!" he wrote on his Instagram stories on Feb. 20, according to E! News. "Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I've found love to be more powerful than rules."

"I tried to follow the rules," he continued. "I'm not good at it. But u dont need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive so enter love living! God always grants us love! Its one of his promises! Upon receiving Gods love! U start to change and start following love."